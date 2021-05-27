Bolivia Host First Summit of Indigenous Women of Abya Yala

The participants discussed climate change, food insecurity, femicides, decolonization, patriarchy, and the existing laws to protect women. The proposals will be presented at the Permanent Forum of the United Nations Organization on Indigenous issues.

The first Summit of Indigenous Women of Abya Yala (Latin America) concluded on Friday in Bolivia with representatives from more than 20 countries gathered at the Union of South American Nations, located in San Benito, Cochabamba.

The participants discussed climate change, food insecurity, femicides, decolonization, and patriarchy as well the existing laws to protect women. The proposals will be presented at the Permanent Forum of the United Nations Organization on Indigenous issues.

#BTVInforma

En #Cochabamba se desarrolla la 1ra. Cumbre Internacional de las Mujeres Indígenas del Abya Yala, con la participación de 22 países, que tienen el objetivo de debatir y generar propuestas sobre el Cambio Climático y la Violencia de Género.

Inf: Filomeno Checo – BTV pic.twitter.com/uWCGFTqHkG — Bolivia tv Oficial (@Canal_BoliviaTV) May 27, 2021

"The 1st International Summit of Indigenous Women of Abya Yala is taking place in #Cochabamba, with the participation of 22 countries, to debate and generate proposals on Climate Change and Gender Violence."

In particular, the participants presented initiatives to tackle food insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic through projects such as vegetable growing and hydroponics.

These initiatives have become an important mechanism to face the frosts in the highlands and floods in the lowlands caused by climate change, which devastated the crops.