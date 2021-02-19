Bolivia: Number of Areas Hit Hardest by COVID-19 Decreases

President Luis Arce has invested a significant amount of resources to improve his country's epidemiological situation.

Bolivia's Health Ministry announced that the number of municipalities with the highest COVID-19 contagion risk decreased from 89 to 79 on Friday.

The remaining "high risk" municipalities mainly belong to the Santa Cruz, Cochabamba, La Paz Chuquisaca, Oruro, and Potosi provinces.

Currently, 192 out of 339 municipalities still present some risk of contagion, which means a decrease of COVID-19 infections rates in 5 out of 9 departments.

President Luis Arce's administration has invested a significant amount of resources to improve Bolivia's epidemiological situation, which was very worrying due to Jeanine Añez government's mismanagement of the pandemic.

China donates a mobile hospital, two million face masks, respirators and 53,000 Covid-19 test kits to Bolivia. Just last week, Bolivia signed a cooperation agreement with Sinopharm for 500,000 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/s00uhxtQIG — Seenukara (@Seenukara1) February 19, 2021

To guarantee people's access to COVID-19 vaccines, Arce purchased over 5 million vaccines from Russia and plans to receive over one million doses from the World Health Organization's vaccine distribution mechanism COVAX.

On Friday, amid this complex context, the Bolivian Medical College instructed its members to start a general strike to reject Health Emergency Law's approval.

The physicians do not accept this new rule because it establishes price controls on health services and medicines in private centers, allows the direct hiring of foreign doctors, and prohibits strikes in the health sector.