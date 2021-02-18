Bolivia Gets First Lot of Medicines for Free COVID-19 Treatment

President Luis Arce's government contacted over 120 pharmaceutical companies from 32 countries to receive more medicines in the coming days.

Bolivia on Thursday received from India over 15 tons of medicines for the free COVID-19 treatment in the country.

President Luis Arce's government negotiated directly with India's laboratories and pharmaceutical companies to get the supplies first hand and avoid prices imposed by intermediary countries or organizations.

The shipment contains 30,000 doses of Remdesivir and 225,000 doses of Propofol. It was purchased from the Bombay-based company Saimed Pharma.

"In this single purchase, the country saved almost US$9.5 million," Bolivia's Foreign Affairs Rogelio Mayta explained, adding that his government contacted over 120 pharmaceutical companies from 32 countries, and it hopes to receive new drugs in the coming days.

Evolution of cases in Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Haiti, Nicaragua, Peru, since 100th confirmed case. pic.twitter.com/85mmFEyXBs — COVIDBot (@COVID19_bot) February 16, 2021