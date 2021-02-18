Bolivia Gets First Lot of Medicines for Free COVID-19 Treatment

Bolivia on Thursday received from India over 15 tons of medicines for the free COVID-19 treatment in the country.
RELATED:
Bolivia To Keep March 7 as Subnational Election Day
President Luis Arce's government negotiated directly with India's laboratories and pharmaceutical companies to get the supplies first hand and avoid prices imposed by intermediary countries or organizations.
The shipment contains 30,000 doses of Remdesivir and 225,000 doses of Propofol. It was purchased from the Bombay-based company Saimed Pharma.
"In this single purchase, the country saved almost US$9.5 million," Bolivia's Foreign Affairs Rogelio Mayta explained, adding that his government contacted over 120 pharmaceutical companies from 32 countries, and it hopes to receive new drugs in the coming days.
"Bolivia used to pay approximately US$300 for a Remdesivir dose through intermediary countries. Today, we pay US$40 after negotiating directly with the manufacturer," Mayta added.
On January 29, the country kicked off its vaccination campaign with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Over 10,000 health workers have already been vaccinated with the first dose of the immunizer.
Over the last 24 hours, authorities reported 789 new COVID-19 cases, bringing to 238,495 the number of infections since the start of the pandemic.