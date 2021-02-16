Bolivia Invests More Than $100 Million in Power To Rural Areas

The program will benefit at least 40 000 families, and the authorities expect to guarantee 100 percent power coverage in rural areas by 2025.

Bolivia's Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energies announced on Tuesday the investment of more than $100 million to guarantee power coverage in rural areas as the authorities aim at providing this service to the whole population, including those living in remote places.

"This program is financed by the Inter-American Development Bank, KFW, Fonplata. We are talking about 108 million dollars with which we are going to reach approximately 40,000 families in the rural sector," Deputy Minister of Electricity and Alternative Energies, José María Romay, said.

"We already have more than half progress on this program, and we are working on many rural power projects," the official added. The Electricity Program for Living with Dignity (PEVD) has allowed securing 83 percent of power coverage in rural areas, and the authorities plan to reach 100 percent in 2025.

Power coverage is a priority for Bolivia's government since it is the basis of the modernization and economic development in rural areas. The program started during the government of Indigenous leader Evo Morales, but it was delayed by the de facto government of Jeanine Añez.

The government also announced that three new wind farms would supply the national power system from May. According to the authorities, the National Electricity Company (ENDE) will combine public and private investment in its strategy to install power infrastructure nationwide.