Bolivia's Central Bank Returns Añez's Requested Loan To IMF

The Central Bank denounced that the IMF jeopardized the "country's sovereignty and economic interests" through its Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), which conditioned to a series of fiscal, financial, exchange rate, and monetary duties with the IMF violating the Bolivian legal framework.

Bolivia's Central Bank announced on Wednesday that it had returned US$346.7 million to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a loan irregularly managed by the de facto government of Jeanine Añez.

"This loan, in addition to being irregular and onerous due to its financial conditions,

generated additional and millionaire economic costs to the Bolivian State, which as of February 2021 amount to US$24.3 million of which US$19.6 million are due to exchange rate fluctuations 19.6 million for exchange variation and 4.7 million for commissions and interest," the institution explained in a statement.

#BCB | Comunicado de Prensa

El BCB en defensa de los intereses económicos del país, devuelve crédito irregular y oneroso al FMI

Lee el comunicado completo en: https://t.co/j0GDNBMJmV pic.twitter.com/zyr9Ndrgx7 — BancoCentral Bolivia (@BancoCentralBO) February 17, 2021

"#BCB - Press Release

The BCB, in defense of the country's economic interests, repays irregular and onerous credit to the IMF."

The Central Bank denounced that the IMF jeopardized the "country's sovereignty and economic interests" through its Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), which conditioned the funds to fiscal, financial, exchange rate monetary duties, which violate the Bolivian legal framework.

Moreover, authorities ex that it would start an investigation to prosecute all officials involved in the IMF's illegal arrangement.