    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Bolivia

Bolivia's Central Bank Returns Añez's Requested Loan To IMF

  • The authorities said that it will start an investigation to prosecute all officials involved in the illegal arrangement with the FMI.

    The authorities said that it will start an investigation to prosecute all officials involved in the illegal arrangement with the FMI. | Photo: Twitter/ @BancoCentralBO

Published 17 February 2021
Opinion

The Central Bank denounced that the IMF jeopardized the "country's sovereignty and economic interests" through its Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), which conditioned to a series of fiscal, financial, exchange rate, and monetary duties with the IMF violating the Bolivian legal framework.

Bolivia's Central Bank announced on Wednesday that it had returned US$346.7 million to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a loan irregularly managed by the de facto government of Jeanine Añez.

RELATED:

Bolivia Invests More Than $100 Million in Power To Rural Areas

"This loan, in addition to being irregular and onerous due to its financial conditions, 
generated additional and millionaire economic costs to the Bolivian State, which as of February 2021 amount to US$24.3 million of which US$19.6 million are due to exchange rate fluctuations 19.6 million for exchange variation and 4.7 million for commissions and interest," the institution explained in a statement.

"#BCB - Press Release
The BCB, in defense of the country's economic interests, repays irregular and onerous credit to the IMF."

The Central Bank denounced that the IMF jeopardized the "country's sovereignty and economic interests" through its Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), which conditioned the funds to fiscal, financial, exchange rate monetary duties, which violate the Bolivian legal framework.

Moreover, authorities ex that it would start an investigation to prosecute all officials involved in the IMF's illegal arrangement.

Tags

Bolivia Bolivia Central Bank IMF

People

Jeanine Áñez

Banco Central Bolivia
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.