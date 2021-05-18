Bolivia Investigates Ex-Minister Murillo Over Drug Scandal

He fled to the U.S. in January when authorities issued a capture warrant against him for embezzlement and crimes against humanity.

Bolivian Attorney General on Tuesday launched an investigation against former Interior Minister Arturo Murillo for the disappearance of at least 400 kilos of cocaine seized in 2019.

The drug was camouflaged in a shipment of wood that was heading Belgium from Bolivia on November 26, 2019. Authorities seized the container in Tambo Quemado city, Oruro Department.

"After drilling some woods, we noticed a substance that tested positive for cocaine," Prosecutor's Office representative Moises Palma said and explained that the over 435 kilos of drugs were distributed in 60 timber columns.

The cocaine seizure was confirmed by the Special Forces Against Drug Trafficking (FELCN) and Murillo on January 8, 2020.

The criminal Jeanine Anez, who was put on the chair of Bolivia's presidency in a CIA coup, is now behind the Bars. Hopefully, she will serve a minimum of 60 years for her crimes against the brave Bolivian people and their legitimate revolutionary president Evo Morales. https://t.co/fPOMNdK0ve — Orang Kiyani (@OrangKiyani) March 14, 2021

On January 15, the shipment was to be incinerated in La Paz in the presence of journalists, police officers, a prosecutor, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) representatives. "However, the cocaine was missing from 18 of the 60 wooden columns. Only one ton and 4 kilos were incinerated that day. We are trying to identify where did the remaining 400 kilos go," Palma added. Murillo and other six officials of the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez are under investigation and they will be called to testify over the upcoming months. The former minister fled to the U.S. on January 5, 2021, after authorities issued a capture warrant against him for embezzlement and crimes against humanity.