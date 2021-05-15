Bolivia Receives 400,000 New Doses of Sputnik V Vaccines

So far, this Andean nation has immunized 1,093,965 people with Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce Saturday received a new batch of 400,000 Sputnik V vaccines to reinforce the massive immunization campaign against COVID-19.

The shipment arrived at Jorge Wilstermann airport in Cochabamba. A new batch of 100,000 doses will also be delivered in the next few days to complete 500,000 Sputnik V vaccines.

Russia's Ambassador to Bolivia Mikhail Ledenev confirmed an agreement to produce this vaccine in a single dose in the Andean nation.

Early this week, two shipments with 668,000 doses out of 1 million Chinese-produced Sinopharm vaccines arrived in the country.

Entregamos al Centro Integral de Salud Villa María de #Quillacollo, vacunas contra la Covid-19, pruebas de antígeno nasal, generadores de oxígeno, monitores multiparamétricos y material de bioseguridad. ¡Cumplimos con #Cochabamba! #NoBajemosLaGuardia #VamosASalirAdelante pic.twitter.com/V5UvwVMtmm — Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) May 13, 2021

The meme reads, "We delivered COVID-19 vaccines, nasal antigen tests, oxygen generators, multiparametric monitors, and biosafety material to the Villa Maria center in Quillacollo. We comply with Cochabamba."

Bolivia's President Luis Arce reiterated his country's initiative to request the release of vaccine patents so that countries can produce their doses and apply them to their populations.

"We will go through many more COVID-19 waves if countries do not take precautions and make equitable distributions of doses. Humanity is increasingly at risk," Arce said.

On Saturday, the Health Ministry reported 1,093,965 immunized people with Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Pfizer vaccines. At least 810,391 health workers and elderly people received the first dose, and 283,574 people received the second dose.