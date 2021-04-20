Bolivia: Ex-Health Minister In House Arrest For Corruption

Heidy Roca is accused of making contracts to the detriment of the State, anti-economic conduct, and breach of duties.

Bolivian Attorney General's Office Monday ordered house arrest for the coup-born regime's former Health Minister Heidy Roca, who is under investigation for the irregular acquisition of 324 overpriced Chinese respirators.

Roca, who must pay a bond of over US$10,000, is accused of making contracts to the detriment of the State, anti-economic conduct, and breach of duties.

The Prosecutor's Office intended to send her to La Paz Obrajes prison, where the coup-born regime leader Jeanine Añez has been held for over one month.

However, Roca's lawyer argued that detention in prison would put her health at risk because she receives regular specialized medical treatment.

#Bolivia | The coup-born regime leader Jeanine Añez completed one month in prison amid new legal proceedings against her over irregularities committed during her administration.https://t.co/eIsyXPYJoK — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 14, 2021

The corruption scandal occurred after the former minister allowed the purchase of those few respirators for US$30,000 when the country could have bought them for US$8,900. In May 2020, the Añez regime purchased the medical equipment through an intermediary who bought the respirators from the company Yueshen Medical Equipment. In that purchase, there was an overpricing of US$21,000 per piece of equipment. "This crime cannot go unpunished. The country must not continue acquiring inputs through third parties when it can buy directly from manufacturers," the Lower House President Sergio Choque condemned then.