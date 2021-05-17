Bolivia Destroys Three Large Coca Factories

According to Jaime Mamani, the deputy minister for social defense and controlled substances, the security forces "are conducting operations throughout our territory, along borders and areas where the fight against drug trafficking had not previously reached."

Bolivian authorities reported the discovery and destruction of three mega factories with the capacity to produce up to 910 kg of crack a day.

We continue with the joint activities in #LosYungas of #LaPaz

Coordination among all actors involved is fundamental to control the expansion of coca crops and initiate the eradication process in a climate of social peace. �������� @VDS_SC @MindeGobierno pic.twitter.com/RTbcr1cSSz — UNODC Bolivia (@UNODCBolivia) May 14, 2021

The operation comes as Bolivian security forces resumed the destruction of coca crops in areas such a Los Yungas and El Chapare. Although these are traditional cultivation areas, the mega factories were discovered in the national parks of Beni province, Central Cochabamba, and Santa Cruz.

The COVID-19 pandemic limited the maneuvres to seize coca production, and it became an illegal source o employment amid the crisis. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime representative Thierry Rostan explained that "there is a significant increase in crops because there was almost no crop eradication last year."