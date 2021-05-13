Bolivia Holds Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Liberalization

"We call on the States to share the necessary technology and change what needs to be changed in the World Trade Organization's rules," President Arce said.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce Thursday warned that the COVID-19 pandemic might wipe out health systems worldwide if patents for vaccine production are not released.

He made the remarks at the International Forum on Patent Freedom amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was organized by the Bolivian Foreign Ministry and the United Nations Development Progam (UNDP) in El Alto.

"Humanity has had the scientific and technological capacity to develop several vaccines and produce them in enormous quantities in this times of pandemic but not for everyone in the world because production is limited to companies' capacity and the protection of intellectual property and technology," Arce noted.

The Andean country has launched an international campaign to achieve more global COVID-19 vaccine supplies and immunization coverage by liberalizing vaccine patents.

#COVID19 can only be defeated if we cooperate.



Vaccines aren't being distributed equitably. Vaccination hasn't begun in many developing countries. #HealthWorkers & vulnerable people remain at risk in those places.



Together, to save lives & livelihoods everywhere. #VaccinEquity pic.twitter.com/RctnwCkPpR — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 13, 2021

To date, 105 countries have joined the Bolivian initiative, such as Russia, the U.S., and the European Union bloc.

"Bolivia is willing to pay a reasonable price for the vaccines. We signed contracts to have the ones we need; however, we do not have enough doses because the production is limited to certain States," Arce stated.

"From Bolivia, we call on the States to share the necessary technology and change what needs to be changed in the World Trade Organization's rules," he added.