Bolivia: IACHR to Investigate Crimes in Senkata and Sacaba

Bolivia's authorities announced that on November 23, five experts from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) will arrive in the country to undergo an investigation into the murders of Sacaba, in Cochabamba Department, and Senkata, El Alto Department.
On Sunday, Justice Minister Ivan Lima, and the Movement to Socialism (MAS) lawmaker Leonardo Loza released the information during a tribute to the victims of the massacre that took place on November 2019.
The CIDH will open all the files of the Bolivian Police, Armed Forces, and the Interior Ministry to identify the intellectual and material authors of the violent events.
"No murderous politician will go unpunished. International and national justice will intervene and decide on them," said Loza.
The delegation of experts will provide the Bolivian Attorney General's Office (FGE) with a technical report so it can take legal action against those responsible.
"They killed us, they made us cry, and suffer. There will be justice for those who murdered my brothers," the lawmaker said.
The Sacaba and Senkata massacres occurred amid the military interventions and the social protests that emerged after Jeanine Añez burst in as the coup-born regime's president.
After months of investigations, the Institute of Forensic Investigations (IDIF) established that the deaths were caused by weapons of the National Police and the Armed Forces. The Legislative Assembly suggested the installation of a liability trial against Añez and her coup-born ministers.