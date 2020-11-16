Bolivia: IACHR to Investigate Crimes in Senkata and Sacaba

The Sacaba and Senkata massacres occurred amid the military interventions and the social protests that emerged after Jeanine Añez burst in as president.

Bolivia's authorities announced that on November 23, five experts from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) will arrive in the country to undergo an investigation into the murders of Sacaba, in Cochabamba Department, and Senkata, El Alto Department.

On Sunday, Justice Minister Ivan Lima, and the Movement to Socialism (MAS) lawmaker Leonardo Loza released the information during a tribute to the victims of the massacre that took place on November 2019.

The CIDH will open all the files of the Bolivian Police, Armed Forces, and the Interior Ministry to identify the intellectual and material authors of the violent events.

"No murderous politician will go unpunished. International and national justice will intervene and decide on them," said Loza.

#Bolivia



From earlier, helicopters flying over K'ara K'ara. The helicopters are an alarming and horrifying reminder of what happened in Senkata and Sacaba pic.twitter.com/EKDmVESofN — quellawarmi (@quellawarmi) May 21, 2020