Bolivia To Receive 1 Million Doses of Chinese Sinopharm

The country started the immunization campaign last year with the help of Russia´s Sputnik V and it has since signed deals with Sinopharm, AstraZeneca-Oxford, and Pfizer in addition to donations from China.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce confirmed that the country would receive one million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine in June to advance its immunization campaign.

The authorities expanded the vaccination drive yesterday as people over 40 years old were allowed to receive the COVID-19 jab after a new shipment of Pfizer vaccines arrived in the country throughout the COVAX facility.

Recibimos buenas noticias para el pueblo boliviano. En junio llegará un nuevo lote de un millón de vacunas #Sinopharm para seguir con nuestro Plan de Vacunación. Destacamos los lazos de amistad y solidaridad entre los pueblos de #China y #Bolivia. #VamosASalirAdelante pic.twitter.com/ePorDzfYvH — Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) May 25, 2021

"We received good news for the Bolivian people. A new batch of one million #Sinopharm vaccines will arrive in June to continue with our Vaccination Plan. We highlight the ties of friendship and solidarity between the peoples of #China and #Bolivia."

The country started the immunization campaign last year with the help of Russia's Sputnik V. It has since signed deals with Sinopharm, AstraZeneca-Oxford, Pfizer, and donations from China.

According to Our World in Data, which tracks the progress of vaccination drives based on the reports from governments and health ministries, at least 2.7 percent of Bolivia´s population has been fully vaccinated, and 1.46 million doses have been administered thus far.