Bolivia's President Gets His First Shot of Sputnik V Vaccine

"We urge Bolivians to go to the vaccination centers because we are in a war against the pandemic, and vaccination is one of the best weapons," Arce said.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce on Monday received his first dose of COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine.

He was immunized at the "Hospital del Sur" based in El Alto. His vaccination responded to the national immunization schedule published by the Health Ministry, which started vaccine shots for people over 50 years old on May 13.

The Bolivian president called on the population to attend the vaccination centers as the country has expanded health center capacity and vaccine availability.

"People must understand that they have to get vaccinated... We urge Bolivians to go to the vaccination centers because we are in a war against the pandemic, and vaccination is one of the best weapons against it", Arce stressed.

On February 24, the new vaccine produced by Sinopharm group was transported to Santa Cruz, Bolivia's largest economic city, by special plane of air glass. Bolivian President Jose Arce and Chinese ambassador to Bolivia Huang Yazhong personally went to the airport to meet them. pic.twitter.com/momh2yG7BH — Sun Song孙松���� (@sunsonghzy) February 25, 2021

In recent months, the Andean nation has increased its vaccine shots daily average to almost 52,000 people per day due to the installation of mass immunization points in several cities nationwide.

The COVID-19 immunization program intends to reach 7,180,428 Bolivians with at least one dose in October.

As of Saturday morning, health authorities had immunized 1,071,682 people since the start of the mass campaign in January this year.