Bolivia Delivers More Than 80 Tons of Aid to Affected Families

In the municipality of Cochabamba, Bolivia, more than 89 tons of humanitarian aid were delivered to families affected by heavy rains and overflowing rivers.

On this the Minister of Defense of Bolivia, Edmundo Novillo, declared, "We are present to deliver this humanitarian aid (...). Our national Government is making every effort, however, of the difficulties, of the problems".

The handover was carried out in the town of Junchupampa by the Ministry of Defense. The target areas will be Punata, San Benito and Toco.

The aid consists of dry food, rice, flour, noodles and oil. In addition to food aid, building materials were provided to the victims to improve their homes and build walls.

The text reads, Government delivers more than 89 tons of humanitarian aid to three municipalities in Cochabamba.

According to Novillo, President Luis Arce is aware of the situation and demanded that the government be fully available to the people. "Our work is dedicated to serving the people (...), we are delivering aid to three municipalities affected by the floods," he explained.

In Punata, some 250 families and 3,500 hectares were affected. In San Benito, 100 families and 40 houses were affected. The municipality of Toco has 50 families, 100 hectares and four houses affected.