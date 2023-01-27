Bolivia Brings Aid to Drivers on the Border With Peru

More than 370 drivers are stopped on the road in the Bolivian municipality of Desaguadero, according to the Minister of Public Works.

The Government of Bolivia sent through the Ministries of Public Works, Services and Housing humanitarian aid to Bolivian drivers stranded at the border with Desaguadero, Peru, due to road blockades amid the political and social crisis in the country.

According to the Minister of Public Works, Edgar Montaño, the aid consists of at least 600 boxes that include rations of sugar, rice, powdered milk, cereals, mate, milkshakes, water as well as a medical team.

Drivers are stranded on the Bolivian side, Montaño said at a press conference and added: "We are not reaching the Peruvian side, so that the information is not misinterpreted or misrepresented."

The Minister said that there are currently more than 370 drivers stopped on the road in the Bolivian municipality of Desaguadero unable to enter Peru.

#AHORA | El Gobierno nacional, a través de cuatro carteras de Estado, entre ellas en Ministerio de Obras Públicas, Servicios y Vivienda, envía ayuda humanitaria y asistencia médica a los transportistas bolivianos varados en #Desaguadero, frontera con Perú. pic.twitter.com/QNu3YXdGi9 — Ministerio de Obras Públicas, Servicios y Vivienda (@mopsv_Bolivia) January 27, 2023

The national Government, through four State portfolios, including the Ministry of Public Works, Services and Housing, is sending humanitarian aid and medical assistance to Bolivian carriers stranded in Desaguadero, border with Peru.

The president of the National Confederation of Drivers of Bolivia, Lucio Gómez, expressed his gratitude to "the institutions, ministries and others who are cooperating with us."

Bolivian drivers have been stranded at the border for more than 70 days, lacking access to basic services, food and lodging, as they are unable to leave their vehicles.

The country has seen exports to Asian markets paralyzed in recent days amid the crisis in Peru unleashed since last December 7 following the ouster of then President Pedro Castillo. Due to its landlocked status, Bolivia needs Peruvian and Chilean ports.