Bolivian President Arce Shows Dismay At Peru's Political Crisis

Bolivian President Luis Arce expressed dismay at Peru's political and social crisis before the start of the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"During the recent social protests, dozens of Peruvians were killed, and hundreds of people were severely injured. We express our solidarity with these victims of violence," Arce highlighted.

"Bolivia respects, like the other CELAC countries, international law and non-interference in the internal affairs of other states. However, we cannot simply ignore the situation that this brother people is going through," he insisted.

Arce urged the Peruvian state to promote dialogue to regain social and political stability in this South American country. He urged other CELAC member nations to consider possible solutions to the matter.



Among the most striking visuals of Dina Boluarte’s short presidency in Peru. A tank breaking down the gate to the oldest university in the Americas, attempting to quash protests against her that have raged for as many days as she has been president pic.twitter.com/CO2x5otMOf — Marcelo Rochabrún (@mrochabrun) January 21, 2023

"We must call for an end to violence in Peru, encourage all parties involved to take the path of understanding with full respect for this country’s sovereignty and its people’s rights," the Bolivian President stated.

In other remarks, Arce highlighted the need to contain the current food, climate, health, and economic crisis of capitalism, which he stressed endangers human existence.

"The capitalist system reproduces domination, exploits, and excludes the great majorities. As CELAC member countries, we must return to the principles of multilateralism, not to preserve this unjust international order, but to move towards a better world," he insisted.