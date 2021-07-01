Bolivia Seeks Economic Recovery, Restore Gold Exports

The authorities forecast a 4,4GDP growth in 2021 but an overall recovery will take at least two years.

Bolivia seeks to boost its economy following a 50 year low in 2020 after the de facto government of Jeanine Anez plunged the country into one of the worse economic and unemployment crises in the country's recent history.

Economy Minister Marcelo Montenegro explained that the recovery strategy includes restoring gold reservoirs that reached the lowest figures since 2006. The authorities estimate to produce 4 tonnes per year. Gold is Bolivia's third-largest export, behind zinc and natural gas.

#Ahora | Lanzamiento del Mercado de la Agricultura Familiar (MAF) en instalaciones de la Coordinadora de Integración de Organizaciones Económicas Campesinas, Indígenas y Originarias de Bolivia (CIOEC). pic.twitter.com/HBdma8iVO1 — IICA Bolivia (@IICABolivia) June 29, 2021

"#Ahora| Launch of the Family Farming Market (MAF) at the facilities of the Coordinator for the Integration of Peasant, Indigenous and Native Economic Organizations of Bolivia (CIOEC)."

"The aim is to buy between 2-4 tonnes of gold annually, in such a way that this can be refined and become monetary gold," the official confirmed to Reuters in an interview. "At the moment, there is no alarm or problems in the matter of liquidity," Montenegro added.

