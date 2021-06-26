    • Live
News > Bolivia

Bolivia’s Central Workers’ Federation Calls for Unity

  • President Luis Arce participates in the 42nd anniversary of the Single Confederation of Bolivian Rural Workers (CSUTCB), Bolivia, Jun. 26, 2021

    President Luis Arce participates in the 42nd anniversary of the Single Confederation of Bolivian Rural Workers (CSUTCB), Bolivia, Jun. 26, 2021 | Photo: Twitter/ @LuchoXBolivia

Published 26 June 2021
"We have to be careful of people who are trying to destabilize the government and our organizations," COB Executive Secretary Juan Huarachi said.

On Sunday, Bolivia’s Central Workers’ Federation (COB) called on Bolivian social movements to deepen the unity and hard work to regain the country's social and economic standards. 

COB members held a commemorative act for the 42nd anniversary of the foundation of the Single Confederation of Bolivian Rural Workers (CSUTCB).

President Luis Arce praised rural workers' contribution to the recovery of democracy since their mobilizations forced the de facto government of Jeanine Añez to call for elections last year.

He recalled that the de facto government performed terrible economic management, which increased unemployment, poverty, and abandonment of social projects.

Arce warned also that those who seek division are those who seek the failure of the Movement Towards Socialism's (MAS) production economic model, adding that these people will never accept a progressive government.

"We have to set the course again, we have had weaknesses and those weaknesses we have to identify them, we have to be careful of people who are trying to destabilize the government and our organizations," COB Executive Secretary Juan Huarachi said.

"We have to identify them because they simply have a personal interest, they have no commitment with the country or the people", he added.

Agencia Boliviana de Informacion
by teleSUR/ eh
