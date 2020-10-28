Bolivia: Arce Repudiates Right-Wing Requests for a New Coup

A group of people headed to the Eighth Division of the Army and requested the Armed Forces to take command in Bolivia.

Bolivia’s President-elect Luis Arce and former President Evo Morales Tuesday repudiated minority groups which do not accept the result of the elections and demand the intervention of a Military Junta to rule the country.

While Arce ratified his respect for the institutionality of the Armed Forces, he rejected those who asked for a military intervention before the imminent arrival of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) to the presidency.

On Monday, a group of people headed to the Eighth Division of the Army in Santa Cruz and requested the Armed Forces to take command in Bolivia.

“The Constitution is very clear about the role of the Armed Forces and the Bolivian Police... All of us must act with tranquility and within the constitutional framework,” Evo twitted.

Bolivian military officer threatens to 'act' if the army isn't 'respected' by politicians. His face uncovered & name stated openly in the video. Democracy is still fragile, some pro-coup forces are not ready to accept the will of the Bolivian people. pic.twitter.com/RJnkXE1H2B — Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) October 27, 2020

The protestors claimed an alleged MAS electoral fraud and pointed out that they support a transition of power to a military government to prevent Bolivia from becoming communist.

However, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), the Interim president Jeanine Añez, and four international observer missions stressed that the October 18 elections were clean and peaceful and that Arce's victory was legitimate with 55.11 percent of the votes.

Neither the Armed Forces nor the Añez regime have spoken out about the calls of the protesters, which is a sensitive issue in the country as it experienced military interventions and dictatorships before 1982.