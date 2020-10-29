Bolivia: Latam Leftist Leaders Not Invited to Handover Ceremony

The coup-born regime does not want ex-President Morales and President Maduro to be present at the handover of power to Luis Arce

Bolivia's Foreign Affairs Minister Karen Longaric reported that her government will not invite Evo Morales or Nicolas Maduro to the inauguration ceremony of President Luis Arce.

According to the minister of a government that came to power through force, Former President Evo Morales will not be invited because he is considered a "hostile" character to the Bolivian democratic process and his presence "will generate social and political tension."

For this reason, the U.S.-backed government maintains the arrest warrants that prevent the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader from returning to his country.

Nor will Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro be invited to the ceremony because the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez recognizes Juan Guaido as self-proclaimed president.

Fascist thugs in Bolivia have beaten trade union leader Orlando Gutierrez to death. He has died after several days in intensive care.



Orlando was a key organiser of the protests against Añez regime - an important leader who fought the US-backed coup.#JusticiaParaOrlando https://t.co/M8JC6kKslY — KarenK (@kreativekonnect) October 28, 2020

Luis Arce's inauguration ceremony will take place on Nov. 8. While the Socialist president-elect expressed his desire for Evo Morales and Nicolas Maduro to be present at his ceremony, Longaric reiterated that the "Foreign Affairs Ministry will not extend such invitations."

These statements were made although she acknowledged that her ministry works together with Arce’s staff to send invitations to other countries’ heads of state.

The Añez regime maintains a confrontation with Morales, whom it accuses of trying to convulse the country from Argentina, where the former president Morales lives as a political asylee since the coup perpetrated against him on Nov. 2019.