Over 80 Percent Of The Venezuelan Population Is Already Vaccinated

This achievement of the Bolivarian health policy occurs despite the fact that the United States and the European Union maintain an arbitrary and illegal economic blockade against Venezuela.

On Sunday, Venezuela’s Territorial Minister Mervin Maldonado reported that 81 percent of the population has already been vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the Vaccination Plan promoted by President Nicolas Maduro, the authorities hope to reach 90 percent of the immunized population by the end of December.

"We invite all those people who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated for free," Maldonado said, specifying that the vaccines are available to all citizens over two years of age.

Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia pointed out that the success of the vaccination campaign has been possible thanks to the excellent diplomatic relations that Venezuela maintains with Cuba, China, and Russia.

Venezuela reactivated the "Return to the Homeland" program in Argentina, with 187 people flying on Tuesday. Over 27K migrants have sought this program to return home from across Latin America.



The Maduro gov't ratified its commitment to helping Venezuelans abroad. pic.twitter.com/25rz4J0wtt — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) December 13, 2021

"We continue to overcome the criminal siege that they tried to impose on us with blockades and unilateral coercive measures. Today the country reached 81 percent of those vaccinated against COVID-19," Plasencia stressed.

On Sunday, the authorities also reported the arrival of 2,611,000 doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine to continue the immunization process in the Bolivarian nation.