Venezuela: Five Candidates Run For Governor In Barinas State

The Socialist candidate Jorge Arreaza will compete against four candidates who have not been part of the Bolivian government.

As of Tuesday morning, five Venezuelan parties had registered candidates to run in the elections for governor to be held in the Barinas state on January 9, 2022.

Previously, the National Electoral Council (CNE) annulled the results of the elections held in that territory given that the winning candidate in the Nov. 21 elections, Freddy Superlano, should not have participated in the democratic process because previous judicial processes disqualified him from holding public office. Below are the profiles of the political trajectory of the registered candidates:

Sergio Garrido. A member of the Democratic Action (DA) party since 1984, Garrido served as councilor from 2013 to 2017 and presided over Barinas State’s Municipality Chamber during the 2015-2016 term. Currently, this right-wing politician is a member of the Regional Legislative Council.

Jorge Arreaza. This United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) militant has had a long trajectory in public office since he served as Vicepresident and Foreign Affairs Minister. Currently, he is Venezuela's Industry Minister. "I call on the rest of the candidates to develop a clean contest, respect the regulations. and the trust that our people gave to us," the 48-year-old politician said.



Alex Saab is a Venezuelan national, he was appointed by the president of Venezuela as Special Envoy with sovereign immunity for Iran and Russia mainly and later, appointed Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Venezuela in Africa to the African Union.

@UN#TieneInmunidadDiplomatica Cruz pic.twitter.com/z51IuoKvUx — Soy Aitana (@AitanaCorcega) December 6, 2021

Claudio Fermin. This University professor was Caracas’ Liberator Municipality mayor from 1989 to 1993 and presidential candidate on four occasions. Before leading the Solutions for Venezuela (SV) party, he was an Democratic Action militant. Adolfo Superlano. He was Bolivar municipality mayor (1996-2000) and national lawmaker (2016-2021). This Movement for National Integrity (MIN) militant indicted Freddy Superlano before the Supreme Court. Although both politicians share the same surname, they have no family ties. Pedro Diaz. He is an activist and social fighter who has not held public office but has experience in political campaigns as secretary of the Ecological Movement (EC) party. "I ran as a governor candidate to fight for this people," Diaz stated.