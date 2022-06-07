Biden’s Summit of the Americas Is Unfruitful - Evo Morales

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said that the IX Summit of the Americas was "stillborn" due to the decision of the Biden Administration not to invite everyone to the meeting.

Evo Morales, Former Bolivian President, described the IX Summit of the Americas as a "stillborn" event because U.S. President Joe Biden decided to exclude several Latin American countries.

"The latest version of the misnamed Summit of the Americas is born dead by the absence of several brother presidents who reject the arbitrary and unilateral exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua by the United States," Morales posted on his Twitter account Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Andean leader has praised the decision of some presidents of the region not to attend the summit, which began on Monday in Los Angeles. According to international media reports, at least eight presidents would not participate in the event in protest against the U.S. exclusion policy, among them Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the actual Bolivian President Luis Arce.

Morales has also accused the current U.S. administration of charging him with provoking division instead of promoting integration. This Tuesday, Joe Biden's Administration confirmed that it had not invited any political representative from Cuba, Nicaragua, or Venezuela to the summit.

After the United States, host of the IX Summit of the Americas, announced in early May its initial decision regarding the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, countries it accuses of not respecting "democracy," the Mexican president was the first to threaten to boycott the event, should any member be excluded. Other Latin American leaders joined López Obrador's step.

On Monday, López Obrador, in addition to refusing to attend the Summit of the Americas, blamed U.S. authorities for the failure of the meeting for having "a policy of closed-mindedness and not openness."Despite Biden's attempts to avoid the summit's failure, experts predict that the event could become an embarrassment for the U.S. president due to the high-impact boycott.

Regarding the agenda of the event, detractors and strategists have questioned what progress can be made at the summit - in which migration will be a central issue - if Mexico and some of the Central American countries are the source of most of the irregular migration to the U.S. are absent.