Citizens of the Americas Reject Biden's 'Summit of Exclusion'

The U.S. is rife with inequality, homelessness, voter suppression, police brutality, and racism. It has no grounds to convene a summit about freedom, the International People’s Assembly said.

On Tuesday, over 200 progressive organizations from Latin America and the United States are hosting "the People's Summit for Democracy" in Los Angeles. This event occurs simultaneously with the Summit of the Americas convened by President Joe Biden.

“Various political and social movements from Latin America, as well as broad participation from different U.S. sectors, will meet in Los Angeles to celebrate the People's Summit,” Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted.

"That will be the true transcendental political event for our peoples," he added, referring to a meeting that has shown a solid anti-imperialist and inclusive character.

The People's Summit is a response by human rights defenders, environmental activists, and social leaders to the Biden administration's "Summit of Exclusion," which is far from promoting dialogue among all the nations of the Americas.

"The 2022 Summit of the Americas' theme is 'Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future.' At the same time, the U.S. is excluding Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, stating that these countries pose a threat to democracy. People’s movements in the U.S. have pointed out the hypocrisy in these statements. They are asking, 'Prosperity for who? Democracy for who?'," the People's Summit stressed.

“The U.S. has lost its moral authority. A country that is rife with inequality, homelessness, voter suppression, police brutality and racism, as well as the suppression of basic rights of women, has no grounds to convene a summit about the promotion of democracy and freedom," stated Stephanie Brito, a member of the International People’s Assembly.

"We're leading a delegation with our members to hear and organize with activists, scholars, leaders & artists across the Americas towards a new world – one that puts people and the planet first," the Dissenters, an anti-militarism youth movement organization tweeted about the 2022 People's Summit.