Biden’s Popularity Plummets, Losing Key States

The popularity of U.S. President Joe Biden has plummeted to 41 percent, the latest poll by USA Today and Suffolk University revealed on Friday.

According to the survey, only 32 percent of independent voters approve of Biden´s government. In this sense, the study notes that these voters ultimately define states like Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Arizona, which is why if Biden loses this segment, the Democratic party is likely to lose these states in the 2024 elections, the survey highlights.

Biden is not only losing the favor of the U.S. voters because of the situation in Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic, which polls from other media outlets such as NBC also reflect, but other ongoing crises are damaging his legacy as well.

"His approval on immigration and the economy are also upside down. The only thing keeping him in the game is his management of the Covid-19 pandemic, where he barely reaches 50 percent," the director of the Suffolk Policy Research Center David Paleologos explained.