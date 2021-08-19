Biden Admin Waives Fee for US Citizens Leaving Afghanistan

On August 14 the State Department Overseas Security Advisory Council had said that "Repatriation flights are not free, & passengers will be required to sign a promissory loan agreement & may not be eligible to renew their U.S. passports till the loan is repaid. The cost maybe $2,000 or more per person."

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that it will wave the $2000 fee it had requested from U.S. citizens to evacuate them from Afghanistan after reports of the fee caused outrage in the country.

On August 14 the State Department Overseas Security Advisory Council had said that "Repatriation flights are not free, & passengers will be required to sign a promissory loan agreement & may not be eligible to renew their U.S. passports till the loan is repaid. The cost may be $2,000 or more per person."

According to the Pentagon, at least 7000 people have been evacuated since August 14 although the authorities did not specify how many U.S. citizens or Afghan nationals had left the country.

On the other hand, Ned Price, spokesperson for the State Department told the U.S. media outlet politico that "the situation is extremely fluid, and we are working to overcome obstacles as they arise." Later, the official said that "in these unique circumstances, we have no intention of seeking any reimbursement from those fleeing Afghanistan."