Poll Shows Public Disapproval of Biden Handling of Afghanistan

The majority of U.S. citizens are dissatisfied with President Joe Biden's performance in Afghanistan and find him responsible for the chaos in that country, according to a poll by The Trafalgar Group polling company.

According to the survey, 69 percent of Americans disapprove of his decision to leave Afghanistan, which led to the fall of Kabul and the take-over by the Taliban. In contrast, only 23 percent approve.

Among Democrats, 48 percent disapprove of the ruler's handling of the situation, while 40 percent rate it positively.

However, the gap widens in the case of Republicans, as almost 89 percent disapprove of the Democratic president's management and only 7 percent are satisfied with his policies.

After the announcement of the departure of U.S. troops from the West Asian country, the Taliban began to intensify their offensive and advanced on Afghan territory until they took Kabul, its capital, for which reason President Ashraf Qani left the country.

In this regard, the U.S. government has been widely criticized for its irresponsibility towards the country it invaded 20 years earlier under the pretext of fighting terrorism, considering that its presence in this country left great suffering on the Afghan people.