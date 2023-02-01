Rodrigo Pacheco, Reelected President of the Brazilian Senate

Rodrigo Pacheco of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will preside over the Upper House and, therefore, the Congress until 2024.

On Wednesday, the president of the Brazilian Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, was reelected with 49 votes to 32 for his rival, Rogerio Marinho, of the Liberal Party (PL).

Pacheco called for the country's pacification in his speech after the vote. "Pacifying is not to remain silent in the face of coup acts. Pacifying is to seek cooperation. Pacifying is fighting for the truth. Pacifying is to abandon the discourse of us against them and to understand that Brazil is immense and diverse, but it is one. Brazil is one."

The Senate president condemned the invasion of the Three Powers buildings by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro. In this sense, Pacheco said, "it is necessary to eradicate the toxic polarization of our country."

"Events such as those in this National Congress and the Three Powers Plaza on January 8, 2023, cannot and will not be repeated," said Pacheco.

Another blow for Brazil's anti-democratic far right. Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) has been reelected Senate President. Bolsonaro's allies had rallied behind Rogèrio Marinho, who promised to launch (arbitrary) impeachment procedures against Supreme Court Ministers -but he lost. pic.twitter.com/ZdbQz03OA3 — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) February 1, 2023

The Social Democratic Party member called on the population to diverge in a civilized manner and to accept electoral defeats with sobriety. "Brazilians need to return to civilized divergence, recognize with absolute sobriety when they are defeated, and respect the authority of public institutions."

"Democracy is standing thanks to the work of those willing to dialogue, not confrontation. And we will continue to stand, defending and honoring our nation," concluded Pacheco.

The reelected president of the Senate will be in office until 2024 after winning against Rogelio Marinho, former minister of Regional Development in the administration of defeated president Jair Bolsonaro.