More Arrests for Attacks Against Government Powers in Brazil

There are now 653 people charged before the courts in connection with the assault on the Three Powers Square.

New proceedings have been opened against another group of 152 people suspected of participating in the coup acts of January 8 in Brasilia, according to the Brazilian Attorney General's Office.

"Those denounced were detained in a camp in front of the Army headquarters in Brasília and are housed in units of the penitentiary system," the Prosecutor's Office said.

They will be tried by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on charges of criminal association and inciting hatred of the Armed Forces against the Constitutional Powers.

For the "criminal association" charges, the defendants could face prison sentences of one to three years, while for the second charge, they could go to jail for three to six months.

The Prosecutor's Office requests separate prosecution of the offenses and accumulation of possible penalties. In addition, it demands that the prisoners pay a minimum compensation taking into account "the collective moral damages evidenced."

More than 1 400 people have been arrested in connection with the coup actions. The STF decided to keep 942 people in preventive custody, while 464 were released.

Last January 8, a week after the presidential inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, supporters of the ultra-right-wing former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Planalto Palace, the Congress and the Federal Supreme Court, in the Three Powers Square in Brasília.