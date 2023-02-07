Brazilian Police Arrest 4 Police Officers Linked to Coup Plot

Among those arrested is the former commander of Operations of the Federal District Military Police, Jorge Eduardo Naime Barreto.

On Tuesday, Brazil's Federal Police arrested four Military Police officers for dereliction of duty during the January 8 assault on the headquarters of the three branches of government in Brasília.

Those arrested are "Colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime Barreto, Captain Josiel Pereira César, Major General Flávio Silvestre de Alencar and Agent Rafael Pereira Martins," according to information from the Federal Police.

They are accused of having facilitated the entry of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro on January 8 to the buildings of the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court.

Colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime was head of the operations department of the Military Police in the Federal District at the time of the attempted coup. He was removed from his post on January 10.

A Polícia Federal deflagra, na manhã desta terça-feira (7/2), a quinta fase da Operação Lesa Pátria, com o objetivo de identificar pessoas que participaram, financiaram, omitiram-se ou fomentaram os ataques ocorridos em 8/1, em Brasília/DF.



The Federal Police launched, this Tuesday morning (2/7), the fifth phase of Operation Injury to the Homeland, with the aim of identifying people who participated, financed, omitted or encouraged the attacks that took place on 1/8, in Brasilia DF.

These arrests are part of the fifth phase of operation "Lèse Patria." Three provisional arrest warrants and one pre-trial detention were executed in this phase.

The charges are: "violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d'état, qualified damage, criminal association, incitement to crime and destruction of protected property," according to the Federal Police.

The Federal Police "continues to investigate the events that occurred last January 8. The findings are delivered to the Judiciary and the Public Prosecutor's Office to take the corresponding measures," said the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, via Twitter.

More than 1 800 people have been arrested since the anti-democratic acts in the South American nation a week after the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.