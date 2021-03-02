Biden To Allow Migrant Families Separated at Border To Reunite

Human rights defenders and lawyers are still trying to locate the parents of over 500 children who had been split from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday announced that President Joe Biden's administration will allow migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump to reunite inside the United States.

"We are hoping to reunite the families either here or in their country of origin. We hope to be in a position to give them the election and if in fact, they seek to reunite here in the United States, we will explore lawful pathways for them to remain in the United States and to address the family needs," Mayorkas said.

"The prior administration dismantled our nation's immigration system in its entirety," Mayorkas recalled, adding that the separation of thousands of migrant families under the Trump administration "the most powerful and heartbreaking example of the cruelty that preceded this administration."

However, Mayorkas said that migrants need to wait and should not come to the United States now, citing travel restrictions due to the pandemic and his department's unfinished work to rebuild its asylum and humanitarian programs.

During the President Trump administration, actions to control illegal immigration prompted many cases of violations of children's rights. Although the so-called "family-separation policy" did not last long and was revoked in 2018, it generated sequels that continue to make it difficult to locate the parents of the minors who were assigned to special detention centers.

“The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which represents the separated children in a continuing class-action lawsuit against the U.S. government, has identified about 5,500 families separated by the Trump administration,” CryOut News recalled.

