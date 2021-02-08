11 Women Were Deported to Mexico With Their US-Born Children

Although the children were born on U.S. territory, they were deported due to the Trump Administration's zero-tolerance policy.

The Fuller Project and The Guardian on Monday presented an investigation showing that at least 11 migrant women were deported to Mexico in 2020 without birth certificates for their U.S.-born children.

A 23-year-old Haitian woman, who was nine-months pregnant when she crossed into the U.S., was sent back to a Mexican town after giving birth at a California hospital.

“She was dropped on a desert road at the San Diego-Tijuana border a few days after giving labor without the birth certificate for her daughter,” the Fuller Project and the Guardian’s investigation exposed.

For this report, the local outlets interviewed lawyers who work with asylum seekers at the border and consulted legal documents and hospital records.

Children born in the U.S. -and therefore legally U.S. citizens- were deported due to the zero-tolerance immigration policy promoted by former President Donald Trump administration (2017-2021).

Since March 2020, Trump allowed border agents to send migrants back to Mexico without the possibility of seeking asylum or protection. Nearly 200,000 people were expelled from the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic.

"President Joe Biden is reviewing the Trump-era policies regarding migration. However, he has done nothing to take drastic measures nor suspend this harmful practice," the report denounced.

