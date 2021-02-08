Mexico and Canada to Keep Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program

Mexico's Ambassador to Canada Juan Gomez confirmed the continuity of the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program (SAWP) despite travel restrictions in place since Jan. 31.

An agreement was reached with Canadian farmers to finance charter flights for SAWP participants during the period of travel restrictions. This deal will guarantee the arrival of around 7,000 Mexican agricultural workers.

As of Jan. 3, 300 SAWP participants entered Canada either by commercial or charter flight. On Saturday, Mexico's Consul General in Montreal Alejandro Estivil confirmed the arrival of 170 workers.

The established wage is US$14 per hour from January to September. Workers will be employed in fields, greenhouses, farms producing meat or fish, and other locations.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the suspension of flights to and from Mexico and Caribbean countries until April 30 last month. Annually, up to 28,000 Mexicans, 80 percent of whom as regulars, arrive in Canada as part of the SAWP program.

In 2020, Mexico suspended for the first time in 46 years the program due to the lack of COVID-19 health protocols in some farms. At least 300 Mexican workers tested positive for the Novel coronavirus, two of whom lost their lives.

"Mexican workers are strategic for the food production chain in that country, so they will continue to arrive despite commercial travel limitations," Gomez said.