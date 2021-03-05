Biden Supports Limiting Presidential War Powers

The comments were made after bipartisan senators introduced last Wednesday a bill to repeal authorizations for military force use. In the aftermath of the U.S. airstrikes on Syria, Biden ordered without the approval of Congress.

U.S. President Joe Biden agrees with limiting presidential war powers, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Biden wants to "ensure that the authorizations for the use of military force currently on the books are replaced with a narrow and specific framework that will ensure we can protect Americans from terrorist threats while ending the forever wars," the official said in a statement to U.S. media outlet Politico.

It’s notable that Congress wants to limit the President’s ability to use military force, but has simultaneously increased presidential powers to implement economic #sanctions. My prediction is that doing this will increase U.S. reliance on sanctions. 1/3https://t.co/8w32aVbU59 — Bryan R. Early (@B_R_Early) March 5, 2021

"Congress has a responsibility to not only vote to authorize new military action, but to repeal old authorizations that are no longer necessary," senator Tim Kaine said upon the presentation of the bill that would repeal the 1991 and 2002 authorizations that paved the way for armed conflicts in the Middle East, especially in Iraq.