US: Biden Sets Up an Experts Group to Address the COVID-19 Crisis

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden held a meeting with various experts to outline the strategy to control the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in the shortest time possible.

Until the transition of leadership, the group of experts will focus on preparedness work since the country will continue to be ruled by Donald Trump. To date, President Donald Trump has not recognized Joe Biden's election victory, so no formal handover action has been started.

The team will be led by two health care specialists who have worked previously with Democratic governments. One of them is Dr. Vivek Murthy, a former U.S. General Surgeon at the end of Barack Obama's second term.

The other one is Dr. David Kessler, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration during William Clinton's presidency.

The 13 members of the group also include the Yale University School of Medicine professor Marcella Nunez and New York University professor Celine Grounder.

Each flag @inamericaflags, now partnered with @chefjoseandres, honors a death from Covid-19 in the USA. This hard-hitting video shows the shocking loss and underscores the incompetent and deadly response by @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/M4m9CsK5Gv — Leilani Münter (@LeilaniMunter) November 3, 2020

Also, Biden named Luciana Borio, a public health expert who was director of Medical and Biological Defense Preparedness for Donald Trump's National Security Council, to be part of the group of experts. Biden's proposals include securing funds to increase coronavirus testing, gaining additional protective equipment such as masks and gowns, and investing US$25 billion in vaccine manufacturing and distribution. According to Biden's campaign team, the President-elect would repeal the ban on almost all travel from some Muslim-majority countries. He also would reinstate the program that allows young people who were brought illegally to the U.S. as children (known as 'Dreamers') to remain in the country. Biden would also rejoin the Iranian nuclear deal, from which Trump removed the U.S.