Argentina: Buenos Aires to Ease Its COVID-19 Measures

The new phase implies that most economic and social activities will be allowed in observance of health protocols.

Argentina's government has approved the Preventive and obligatory social distancing (DISPO) phase in the capital Buenos Aires and 35 surrounding districts starting on Monday, thus replacing the Preventive and obligatory social isolation (ASPO) imposed in March.

The DISPO implies that most economic and social activities are allowed in observance of health protocols established by each jurisdiction to curb the spread of the Novel Coronavirus. In the new stage, activities in cinemas, theaters, clubs, and cultural centers are forbidden, and only authorized personnel can use public transportation services.

People who carry out some essential activities may go to their workplaces and use public transportation. This includes health personnel, security forces, people who must assist others with disabilities, personnel working in audiovisual, radio, and graphic communication and funeral services, teachers, restaurant workers, and garage employees.

As for social gatherings, up to 10 people are authorized in the new phase, as long as they are in open spaces or have access to the open air. Meanwhile, social or family events and sports activities in closed spaces where participate over 10 peopleor those that do not allow the minimum distance are forbidden.

Argentina's declining COVID-19 trend continues with rolling average daily cases falling further. Much-needed. Testing has increased and positive rate while still high has come down significantly. pic.twitter.com/2p78OEQYuV — Adam Ramsay Jourdan (@ARJourdan) November 9, 2020

The DISPO also covers all the other districts of Buenos Aires province, with the exception of the departments of General Pueyrredon, Bahia Blanca, San Nicolas, Laprida, Pila, San Cayetano, Balcarce, Castelli, Roque Perez, and Tandil.

Other provinces such as Chubut, Neuquen, Rio Negro, San Juan, San Luis, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Santiago del Estero, and Tierra del Fuego are already in this new phase, although with exceptions in some departments.

As of 9 November 2020, the Argentina's Health Ministry confirmed 5,331 new COVID-19 cases and 212 related deaths.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,242,182 and the death toll records 33,560 since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country in March.