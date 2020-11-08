Progressive Latin American Leaders React to Biden's Victory

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on the other hand, insisted on waiting until all the votes were counted and all legal battles settled before rightfully congratulating the winner of the U.S. elections.
AMLO stated: "About the elections in the United States, we will wait until all the legal issues are resolved. We do not want to be reckless, we do not want to act lightly and we want to be respectful of the self-determination of peoples and respectful of the rights of others. So we want to wait for the legal resolution of the election issue in the United States."
He further said: "I would like to clarify that we have a very good relationship with both candidates. President Trump has been very respectful of us and we have reached very good agreements, and we thank him because he has not interfered and has respected us.
And with candidate Biden, the same thing, I have known him for more than 10 years when we interviewed, I presented him with a letter giving him the reason for our movement, our struggle, we talked about immigration policy, so there are no bad relations, only that I cannot say I congratulate one candidate or congratulate the other because I want to wait until the electoral process is over."
AMLO remembered Mexico's own electoral past, stating: "We suffered a lot from the burdens, from when we were robbed, one of the times, of the presidency and the votes were still not counted and already some foreign governments were recognizing those who declared themselves winners. That's what happened in 2006, there was still no legal count and the president of Spain, at that time Zapatero, was already congratulating Calderon. An imprudence."
He concluded his remarks by asserting, "We don't want to do that, besides that, respect for other people's rights is peace. Thus, they shall finish their processes, it will be resolved who triumphed, and in that moment we will give to know our recognition. We do not have lawsuits, I want to clarify, with neither of the two candidates, it is only a matter of civility, decency or political prudence to wait for us and, in due time, make a statement and have a position on this issue."