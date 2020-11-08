Progressive Latin American Leaders React to Biden's Victory

Multiple progressive Latin American leaders took to social media this weekend to congratulate and recognize Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their electoral victory in the United States.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, expressed on his Twitter account Saturday the willingness of the Bolivarian Government to dialogue with the President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden.

The Venezuelan Head of State pointed out that the nation is willing to dialogue under the respect to the sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples: "Venezuela, the Homeland of the Liberator Simon Bolivar, will always be willing to dialogue and understand with the people and the government of the United States," he added.

Likewise, he congratulated "the American people for the presidential elections. I also congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their victory."

The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, in his Twitter account this November 8, acknowledged that in his presidential elections, the people of the United States have chosen a new course. The text of his tweet reads: "We recognize that, in their presidential elections, the people of the United States have opted for a new direction. We believe in the possibility of a constructive bilateral relationship that respects differences," the Cuban leader wrote in reference to the new mandate.