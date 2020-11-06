US Elections: Trump Supporters Rally To Defend Baseless Claims

The demonstrators held protests saying that every vote count after November 3 is illegal; this to deny the lead of former Vice-President Joe Biden in Georgia and Pennsylvania as the mail-in vote shows vast support for Biden.

Small groups of President Donald Trump's followers are back to the streets, encouraged by his unfounded claims that the Democrats are trying to "steal the election from them."

The conservative advocacy group FreedomWorks held rallies in Detroit, Michigan, asking for the count of "legal votes," following the rhetorics set by Trump yesterday during his speech from the White House.

Pues los negocios alrededor de la Casa Blanca siguen sin descartar que estallen protestas en los próximos días y siguen tapizando sus puertas y ventanas dos días después de las #Elecciones2020. pic.twitter.com/W6YJUSHWIC — Alina Duarte (@AlinaDuarte_) November 6, 2020

"For businesses around the White House are not ruling out protests in the coming days and are still boarding up their doors and windows two days after #Elections2020."

The demonstrators held protests saying that every vote count after November 3 is illegal; this to deny the lead of former Vice-President Joe Biden in Georgia and Pennsylvania as the mail-in vote shows vast support for Biden.

On the other hand, the British media outlet The Guardian reports that "Stop the Steal," a Facebook group alleging election fraud by Democrats, was taken down since the social media platform noticed “worrying calls for violence from some members of the group.”

The U.S. media outlet Democracy Now reports that 18 anti-Trump demonstrators were arrested today in New York during a nighttime protest. In Phoenix, Trump supporters "briefly scuffled" with Biden supporters outside the Maricopa County Elections Department.

#UnitedStates | Running center-right candidate Joe Biden against far-right President Donald Trump has turned out to be a semi-disaster for the working people of the US. pic.twitter.com/GYjiqRkMBB — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 6, 2020



