US Reports Fourth Consecutive Daily COVID-19 Record

The United States reported its fourth consecutive daily COVID-19 record on Sunday, recording nearly 130,000 new cases from Saturday alone.

According to John Hopkins University, 127,399 new cases were recorded across the United States on Saturday, bringing the total number of infected patients to nearly 9.9 million. More than 1,000 deaths were also recorded, bringing the national total to nearly 237,000.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the United States has witnessed record daily infections, with the seven-day average of daily cases coming out to 103,973. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have also been rising, currently standing at above 56,000.

Cases are surging in states across the United States, and many Republican-run states are suffering particularly badly. Cases in the White House and around the President have also proliferated, with chief of staff Mark Meadows and five other White House aides and a campaign adviser having also recently tested positive.

Meanwhile, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announced that he would reveal his coronavirus taskforce team on Monday, announcing Sunday that former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) administrator David Kessler would be co-chairing the working group. Murthy served during the second term of Barack Obama's administration and Kessler served in the 1990s and is now board chair at the Centers for Science in the Public Interest.

“That plan will be built on a bedrock of science,” Biden said, promising to “spare no effort – or commitment – to turn this pandemic around.”

In his victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night, Biden outlined plans to announce a 12-member coronavirus taskforce on Monday.

“Our work begins with getting Covid under control,” Biden said. “We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality, or relish life’s most precious moments – hugging a grandchild, birthdays, weddings, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us – until we get this virus under control."

“On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris Covid plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on 20 January 2021," Biden stated.

