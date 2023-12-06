Russian President Arrives in the United Arab Emirates

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he was welcomed by the Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitri Peskov, noted that Su-35S fighter jets accompanied Putin's plane throughout the journey to Abu Dhabi, with all the necessary special permits.

Putin had a meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahayan, expressing that bilateral relations have reached "unprecedented levels."

The Russian leader recalled that the Soviet Union was among the first countries to recognize the independence of the UAE, which is currently Russia's primary trading partner in the Arab world.

"Last year, bilateral trade volume increased by 68 percent. I believe this percentage will be even higher this year," Putin stated, emphasizing the growth in industrial, oil, gas, and tourism cooperation.

Putin and Al Nahayan also discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the development of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

The Russian president highlighted that the UAE president will be welcomed at the upcoming BRICS summit, scheduled to take place in the Russian city of Kazan in 2024.

"I am pleased that the United Arab Emirates is beginning to engage with the BRICS system. In 2024, Russia will preside over this organization. We will continue our contacts in this area as well," Putin stated.