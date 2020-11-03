Live 2020 Elections Update: The US Decides Its Future Today

The 2020 elections come amidst a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, with over 9.2 million cases and over 230,000 deaths reported as of Nov. 2.

teleSUR English collaborator Jorge Gestoso updates from Washington DC- 4:30 PM EST

Jorge Gestoso, teleSUR English collaborator in Washington DC, bring us the latest update on Election Day in the US. He explains that Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris has been in Michigan campaigning whereas President Donald Trump from Virgina has stated he's cautiously optimistic in his chances.

Gestoso states that we need to focus on six key swing states that could decide the election results tonight, and that the area outside of the White House, recently renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, has been completely boarded up in anticipation of electoral violence.

Gestoso also notes that at least 50% of voters believe that this will be a fair election process despite Trump's repeated claims that it will be fraudulent.

Four North Carolina polling centers will remain open 45 minutes later than planned - 4:00 PM EST

Due to technical difficulties at a number of polling locations in the state of North Carolina, the North Carolina Board of Elections has decided to extend the time available to voters by upwards of 45 minutes. This will delay the statewide reporting of results until at least 8:15 PM EST.

FBI investigating mysterious robocalls telling people to stay home and safe - 3:45 PM EST

Reuters reports that the FBI is now leading investigations into mysterious robocalls that voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania and other states have received, urging them to avoid long line, stay safe and vote on Wednesday, after the polls are closed. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson warned voters to only follow official information and to be in lines today by 8pm if they would like to vote.

Flint, Michigan has a large African-American and Democratic voter base, and the eery calls are another in a long line of voter suppression tactics to discourage likely Biden supporters from voting.

Trump says he's doing well in Florida, Arizona and Texas; Pelosi claims solid Democratic majority in the House- 3:30 PM EST

teleSUR collaborator Alina Duarte reports from Washington D.C. that Trump has claimed he's doing well in Florida and Arizona, and "incredibly" well in Texas. Meanwhile, U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi says the Democrats will have a strong majority in Congress.

Due to massive drives of early voters, the early afternoon lines in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of D.C. are sparse, Duarte reports, with the majority of people outside polls working for one of the many local, state and federal campaigns.

She notes that amidst the other races and referenda on the ballot, four U.S. states, including New Jersey and Montana, will vote to decriminalize marijuana.

National Guard activated in at least ten states given prospect of electoral violence - 3:15 PM EST

National Review reports that the U.S. National Guard has already been activated in at least ten U.S. states on Election Day, and that 15 more states will likely deploy National Guard troops later this week.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has said that 1,000 troops will be deployed, whereas Illinois Governor J.B. Pritsker has said that Chicago will have troops in the city as a precautionary measure, with currently no plans for them to be deployed.

Business in New York City and Washington D.C. have boarded up their window in fear of looting and electoral violence. The final results of tonight's election may not be definitively known for days or even weeks, givent the historic volume of mail-ballots to count.

Trump: "I'm not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet" - 3:00 PM EST

Addressing Republican National Commitee staff in Arlington, VA, Trump has that he is not thinking about an acceptance or confession speech at this point in the day. He said that winning is easy for him, and losing is never easy, at least not for him.

"I'm not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet," Pres. Trump says during stop in to address RNC staff in Arlington, VA.



Trump Campaign: The vote so far in Pennsylvania is "not ideal" - 2:45 PM EST

According to two sources close to the Trump Campaign, what is happening today in Pennsylvania is "not ideal" for their campaign. Pennsylvania is a crucial and decisive state in determining the winner of the US election.

Federal Judge orders Postal Service to send inspectors to key battleground states - 2:30 PM EST

A U.S. Federal judge has ordered the Postal Service (USPS) to send inspectors to key swing states, including Pennsylvania, Florida and Michigan, to assure that no mail-in ballot is left uncounted.

Melania Trump went to vote without a mask

The U.S. first lady Melania Trump went to vote in Palm Beach (Florida) without wearing a mask and without her husband. Previously, on Oct. 24, President Donald Trump voted near the Mar-a-Lago residence, where the couple is registered to take part in these elections.

Technical problems mark the start of election day in Georgia

Technical problems with the voting machines in some counties marked the beginning of the electoral day in Georgia, a traditionally Republican stronghold but which became a battlefield in the 2020 elections.

Authorities in Spalding County, south of Atlanta, reported widespread equipment failures and had to request thousands of provisional ballots so that voters could vote manually while mishaps were fixed.

There were also problems in some voting centers in the Atlanta metropolitan area, such as the Buckhead area, where voters cast their ballots on paper ballots, and in Morgan County, where lines were longer than usual.

Polling stations opened early in eight states

The first polling stations opened this Tuesday at 6 a.m. local time (11 a.m. GMT) to start a historic day in which the country decides between current President Donald Trump or Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia began voting at 6 a.m., while some voters could cast their ballot an hour earlier in Vermont, where polling places opened at 5 a.m. local time.

The 2020 U.S. elections, including presidential and congressional races, came amid a surging COVID-19 pandemic in the country, with over 9.2 million cases and over 230,000 deaths reported as of Monday evening, both the highest in the world.

The raging pandemic has partially contributed to an unprecedented early voting turnout. More than 97 million Americans have cast ballots ahead of Election Day by ways of early voting or mail-in ballots, according to the U.S. Elections Project website.

Moreover, many voters are worried by the reality of an increasingly divided nation suffering from bitter partisan fights, violent racial conflicts and worsening social injustice

Voting begins with first ballots cast in New Hampshire

Election Day voting kicked off in the United States early Tuesday morning with first ballots cast in Dixville Notch and Millsfield, two small towns in the northeastern state of New Hampshire.

Voters are choosing their preferred candidates for U.S. president and New Hampshire governor, as well as federal and state legislative seats in the midnight voting, a tradition that began in Dixville Notch in 1960.

FIRST: Let’s make sure #EveryVoteCounts.



THEN: Let’s permanently end “voter suppression” as a thing that’s even possible — by passing a new Voting Rights Act — & expanding the map of covered jurisdictions.



In the makeshift "Ballot Room" at Dixville Notch's Balsams Resort, Les Otten, one of the only five local registered voters, cast the first ballot.

Otten, identifying himself as "a lifelong Republican," said that he is voting this time for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who's challenging sitting President Donald Trump.

"I don't agree with him on a lot of issues," Otten said of Biden in a video posted on Twitter before the voting. "But I believe it's time to find what unites us as opposed to what divides us."

Biden maintains the lead in the polls

At the start of Election Day, Joe Biden had the support of 51 percent of the U.S. citizens in voting intention, compared to 44.1 percent for Trump, according to the average of the polls collected by RealClearPolitics.

These polls reflect direct voting intention. The figures are not indicative of the final result because the 538 members of the electoral college will define who the next U.S. President will be. This final decision cannot be known on Nov. 3.