Trump Insists 'Illegal Votes' Depriving him of the Presidency

With the race too close to call, Trump insists that "legal votes" are in his favor.

U.S. President Donald Trump is continuing to make false claims on the legality of ballots as new tallies showing a diminishing lead for Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

During the White House briefing, Trump claimed that “legal votes” would point to his victory and that the inclusion of “illegal votes” may lead to a Joe Biden win.

"If you count the legal votes I easily win," Trump said, providing no evidence for his claim. "If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us."

This is Trump’s first public appearance since prematurely declaring victory on Wednesday night all while both candidates maintain a pathway to the necessary electoral votes.

"Hope is the last thing to die," said Brazil's far right president Jair Bolsonaro last night, to justify why he is ignoring his advisors and openly rooting for Donald Trump in the US elections. Last year, during their first meeting, Bolsonaro said, "I love you" to him in English. pic.twitter.com/l6cByBbI9a — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) November 5, 2020

Trump and the Republicans have sent advisers and have kept lawyers on standby in battlegrounds in order to wage legal fights where margins are tight, and as his campaign alleges fraud without showing credible evidence.

Two key battlegrounds, Michigan and Wisconsin, were called in Biden's favor on Wednesday who has had more of a public presence than Trump over the last two days.

Insiders have reported that Trump has used this time to make frantic calls and appeals to allies to assist him in his legal strategy. Lawsuits have already been filed by his team in Pennsylvania and Michigan demanding a halt to the vote count and other challenges have been waged in Clark County, Nevada and Georgia.