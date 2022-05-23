Belarus Says Poland Has Aspiration for Western Ukraine

According to the Belarusian President, NATO and Poland have plans to take over Ukraine and Belarus.

The Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko warned about Western countries' potential attempts on dividing Ukraine because of the current military conflict in the European country.

During the Monday meeting held in Sochi with Russian President, Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko commented on their concerns about NATO and Polish politicians' behavior. He made the emphasis of the U.S.-led military bloc's move to agglutinate troops on the western borders of Ukraine with the Union States of Russia and Belarus.

“The politicians are taking steps to dismember Ukraine. We are worried that they, the Poles and NATO members, are ready to come out, to ‘help’ in this way, to take away, as before 1939, Western Ukraine,” said Lukashenko during the meeting.

He added that the West has “a similar strategy” regarding Western Belarus. “We are keeping our ears open,” said the Belarusian President. He added that he considers that Kiev might need Moscow and Minsk to help preserve Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Last Sunday, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Polish people would be given a special legal status in his country, as in his opinion “mentally, the Ukrainian and Polish people have been inseparable for a long time.” Zelensky's comments came following the statements made by the Polish President Andrzej Duda, who said about his hopes that there would be no borders between Poland and Ukraine in the future.

Lukashenko said earlier this month that “attempts to dismember Ukraine” represent “the most dangerous trend in Ukraine today,” adding that “thousands-strong units have already been created in order to enter Ukraine under the guise of peacekeepers.” The comments were made during the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization – a Eurasian military alliance consisting of several former Soviet republics.

Lukashenko said that the West was not only seeking to “weaken Russia as much as possible” but also to make the conflict “blaze wider.” The Belarusian head of state continued to say that “if this is the idea, then probably no one will be able to set it aside.”