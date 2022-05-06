Belarus Denounces NATO Doubling Forces in Eastern Europe

The Belarusian General Staff warned that NATO forces are concentrated on the borders of Russia and Belarus, which makes it possible for them to create attack groups.



The deputy chief of the Belarusian General Staff, Ruslan Kosygin, warned Thursday that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has doubled the number of its military forces in Eastern Europe.

The official said that Western countries stepped up activities to reinforce troops in Eastern Europe and the Southeast. "A considerable part of the forces and means, supposedly intended to strengthen the eastern flank of the alliance, have been transferred from the continental part of the United States," he specified.

According to Kosygin, "about 37,500 military personnel, including 24,500 foreign military personnel deployed in Poland and in the Baltic Sea countries are equipped with modern attack weapons, which is twice as much as the indicators for 2021".

Denouncing this situation, the deputy chief of the General Staff warned that NATO forces are concentrated on the borders of Russia and Belarus, which makes it possible for them to create strike groups in a short time.

"NATO forces are located near the borders of Russia and our country. It is possible to create strike groups on their base within the tightest deadlines for further use towards Belarus," Kosygin asserted in a statement released by the Telegram channel of the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

On the other hand, he also reported that they have registered large-scale military exercises on several European territories. "In 2020, there were 67 exercises, and in 2021 - 80 exercises. Since the beginning of this year, NATO forces and national armies have conducted 15 exercises," Kosygin detailed.

He also recalled that military exercises are currently being executed on territories of Central and Eastern Europe. "In fact, preparations are underway for combat operations in the eastern direction," he noted.

This is happening more than two months after the special military operation launched by Russia since February 24 for the defense of Donbas, denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.