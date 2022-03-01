Ukraine Threatens Belarus to Launch Preemptive Attack

A senior official disclosed that it only takes President Volodymyr Zelensky's consent to launch a Ukrainian attack on Belarus.

On Tuesday, Alexey Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's Security Council, noted that Kiev is considering launching preemptive missile strikes on Belarusian territory.

Ukraine's threat follows claims stating that Belarusian troops support Russian military operations against Kiev. However, Minsk has repeatedly refused any participation in the conflict. Moreover, there is no evidence proving the veracity of such claims.

In this sense, Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, remarked that the country's troops had not abandoned their permanent bases and installations. The president also referred to the Ukrainian attack threat, expressing that Belarus is prepared to defend itself in case of being attacked.

Lukashenko stressed that the Belarusian military is ready to respond. The president said that all the units would be mobilized within 2-3 days if necessary as required during wartime.

"A Ukrainian military official said Belarusian troops joined the war Tuesday in the Chernihiv region in the north, without providing details. But just before that, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said his country had no plans to join the fight."https://t.co/KmnrocDwbv — Susie Queue �� (@SusanOMalley18) March 1, 2022

The spike in tensions in the Russia-Ukraine crisis surged last week with Russia launching a full-scale military operation in Ukraine intended for the demilitarization and denazification of the country, as stated by the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The special operation searched for restraining Kiev from continuing shelling the newly recognized Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. However, Kiev has denied the attack was perpetrated to recapture the regions, qualifying it as an unprovoked attack.

The conflict dates back to years ago, with the coup in 2014, which toppled the democratically elected government in Kiev. Since then, this region has suffered long years of conflict. Minsk agreements in 2014-15 ended active combat, but a lack of strictness in its implementation led to continuing hostilities in the region.