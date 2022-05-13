Netherlands Freezes 640M Euros From Russia and Belarus

On Friday, the coordinator for compliance and monitoring of the implementation of sanctions against Russia said that 640 million euros has been frozen in the Netherlands.

According to the announcement, financial transactions for 425 million euros have been blocked. In addition, six aircraft and 24 ships cannot be transferred to the owners as sanctions also hit them.

The report said that customs authorities have control over 34 000 containers, 11 300 declarations for imports, and 77 500 declarations for exporting goods.

"Thousands of containers were stopped at the port of Rotterdam. Luxury yachts are more often found on the French Riviera than on the IJsselmeer. But they are being built here. As for the real estate market, it is of little interest to people under sanctions," said Block.

Vandaag heeft het kabinet het eindrapport van Stef Blok over de naleving van de sancties tegen Rusland vastgesteld. De aanbevelingen uit het rapport worden overgenomen, de uitvoering van de sancties gaat door. Dit blijft een zaak die de volle aandacht van het kabinet houdt. — Ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken (@MinBZ) May 13, 2022

Today the cabinet adopted Stef Blok's final report on compliance with the sanctions against Russia. The recommendations from the report are being adopted and the implementation of the sanctions continues. This continues to be a matter that has the full attention of the government.

Head of the Dutch Foreign Ministry in 2018-2021, Block was designated as coordinator last April for a six-week term. The coordination of actions of relevant ministries and departments to accomplish the sanctions imposed by the EU against the Russian Federation is the main task of Block as coordinator.

Last February 24, the Russian government launched a special military operation in Ukrainian territory in response to the request made by the heads of the Donbass republics. Despite repeated statements of the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, clarifying that Moscow has no plans to occupy its neighboring country, several states have decided to impose sanctions against the Kremlin and some institutions and individuals related to the conflict.