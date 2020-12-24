Belarus: Response To US Sanctions "Already Prepared"

The Foreign Minister also said that the U.S. "prefers the path of confrontation to that of interaction, even in the fight against such obvious global challenges as terrorism."

The United States imposed on Wednesday a new round of sanctions to 40 individuals and four entities from Belarus including the Deputy Interior Minister Genadi Kazakévich.

Moreover, the US applied visa restrictions on another 39 people summing up 63 individuals with these limitations.

On its part, the press service of the Foreign Ministry replied in a statement that "Belarus took note of the US decision of December 23, 2020, to implement additional visa and financial restrictions on Belarusian nationals and entities… The response measures on our part have already been prepared and they will come into effect."

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Russia and Colombia: Both countries face diplomatic discord. pic.twitter.com/eOOJ7L6yUD — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 24, 2020

Moreover, the Foreign Minister also said that the U.S. "prefers the path of confrontation to that of interaction, even in the fight against such obvious global challenges as terrorism." Nonetheless "is its decision," the Ministry pointed out.

A wave of protests over its latest presidential elections has shaken Belarus for several weeks. The U.S. has backed the demonstrators while approving sanctions that harm the Belarusian people. The government continues to denounce the US interference in its internal affairs before the international community.