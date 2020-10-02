Belarus Announces Reciprocal Sanctions Against the EU

The government of Belarus announced on Friday, a group of reciprocal measures against the European Union (EU) after the regional bloc sanctioned some 40 high-ranking Belarusian officials.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed in a statement that "given the sanctions imposed by the EU on several Belarusian officials, as of today, a list of those sanctioned will come into effect as a response. In accordance with established diplomatic practice, we will not publish this list."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that Belarus expresses itself in favor of dialogue and understanding, "however, being a sovereign state, we will respond by regretting the unfriendly activities and seeking natural protection of our national interests."

The European Union imposed sanctions Friday on 40 officials suspected of election misconduct and a brutal security crackdown on protesters in Belarus, which quickly retaliated by announcing its own sanctions against the EU.https://t.co/UoX8t1AU4n — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) October 2, 2020

Likewise, he pointed out that the attempts to impose on the Belarusians some representatives approved from abroad, the projects of "exiled governments" are condemned to failure. They warn that the fate of such systems is lamentable: "they are on the verge of a historical process even before it begins."

Previously, the European regional bloc imposed its sanctions on high officials after accusing them of the alleged repression against the opposition and falsifying the result of the past August's presidential elections.

Lukashenko's government stressed that the EU measures would bring more serious consequences such as Belarus' abandonment of certain joint programs and projects and a revision of the extent and modality of its diplomatic presence.