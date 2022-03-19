Bashar Al-Assad Pays Historical Visit to the UAE

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad meets Dubai's ruler and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, signaling a shift in the region as several Arab countries are resuming relations with Assad.



Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad met Dubai's ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum in Dubai on Friday, according to the Syrian presidency.

In his first visit to an Arab state since the war on Syria started in 2011, Assad also met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Emirati state news agency (WAM) reported.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince expressed his hope that this visit will pave the way for prosperity, peace, and stability in Syria and the region as a whole. The Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad briefed the Crown Prince on the latest developments in Syria.

The two leaders discussed the historic fraternal relations between both nations and the prospects for fostering cooperation and joint coordination in their efforts to achieve common interests aimed at the consolidation of security, stability, and peace in the Arab region and the Middle East.

They also tackled a number of issues of mutual concern, including the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity and the withdrawal of foreign forces, as well as political and humanitarian support for Syria and its people in reaching a peaceful solution to all of the challenges it faces, WAM reported.

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince emphasized that Syria is a fundamental pillar of Arab security and that the UAE is eager to strengthen their ties in order to achieve the aspirations of the Syrian people for stability and progress.

The two leaders also discussed the positions of the two countries on all regional and international issues and developments of mutual interest.