Barinas State Governor’s Election Moves Forward in Venezuela

Approximately 607,000 people are called to participate in the elections to elect the next governor of the state of Barinas. Hugo Chavez's birth state.

With more than 90 percent of the polling stations open, the elections to elect the governor of the state of Barinas are progressing, reported the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE).



Three hours after the opening of the polling stations, the electoral day in Barinas is going on in complete tranquility. At the same time, the deployment of the Plan República is being carried out in each polling station.

According to the stipulations by the CNE, the voting process started at 06H00 local time and will last until the afternoon of this Sunday.

Siendo las 7:11 AM el 90% de las Mesas de Votación ya están aperturadas.#EleccionesBarinas2022 pic.twitter.com/oohW70Yy9W — Tania D´Amelio (@taniadamelio) January 9, 2022

"At 7:11 AM 90% of the Polling Stations are already open."

Tania D'Amelio, the chief rector of the CNE, said through Twitter that the "Electoral Power has arranged all its infrastructure in each one of the Voting Centers so that the voters of Barinas go out to exercise their right to vote with confidence and harmony respecting all the biosecurity protocols."

Since the early hours of this Sunday, voters of the state of Barinas began to move to their respective voting centers to exercise their right to vote in the regional elections to elect the governor of the entity.

Barinas, Venezuela. Elección de gobernador. Ciudadanos ingresan a recintos electorales. pic.twitter.com/Qggh3hHEVH — Patricia Villegas Marin (@pvillegas_tlSUR) January 9, 2022

"Barinas, Venezuela. Governor election. Citizens enter the electoral precincts."

Regarding the celebration of the gubernatorial elections in the state of Barinas, the Minister of Justice and Peace, A/J Remigio Ceballos, confirmed via Twitter the activation of the different security forces in coordination with the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Ceofanb), to "guarantee the levels of efficiency and response times in terms of citizen security."

A total of 25,135 officers of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and the Police of the state of Barinas joined the Plan República to guarantee the security of the people and the normality of the electoral process taking place this Sunday in the state.

Estado #Barinas comienzan las votaciones es el Liceo Hugo Chavez Frias en Ciudad Tavacare pic.twitter.com/px3XuDX0eo — Tatiana Pérez (@Tatiana_teleSUR) January 9, 2022

"State Barinas voting begins at Hugo Chavez Frias High School in Ciudad Tavacare"